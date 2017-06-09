Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Brooke Henderson, of Canada, chips the ball on the second hole during the second round of the LPGA Classic at Whistle Bear Golf Club in Cambridge, Ont., on Thursday, June 9, 2017. (MARK BLINCH/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Brooke Henderson, of Canada, chips the ball on the second hole during the second round of the LPGA Classic at Whistle Bear Golf Club in Cambridge, Ont., on Thursday, June 9, 2017. (MARK BLINCH/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Brooke Henderson makes a move with a 67 at Manulife LPGA Classic Add to ...

Gregory Strong

CAMBRIDGE, Ont. — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Canada’s Brooke Henderson rebounded from a pedestrian opening round by firing a 5-under-par 67 on Friday at the Manulife LPGA Classic.

Henderson started a run of four straight birdies on the ninth hole and played bogey-free the rest of the way at Whistle Bear Golf Club.

The 19-year-old from Smiths Falls, Ont., had a 71 on Thursday and now sits at 6-under-par 138 as second-round play continues.

Perrine Delacour of France had the early low round with a blistering 62. She was tied with American Lindy Duncan of the United States (65) at 11-under 133, one shot behind clubhouse leader Hyo Joo Kim of South Korea (67).

Hamilton’s Alena Sharp has a late tee time. She was the low Canadian on Thursday with a 66.

The projected cut is even par. Play continues through Sunday.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular