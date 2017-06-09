Canada’s Brooke Henderson rebounded from a pedestrian opening round by firing a 5-under-par 67 on Friday at the Manulife LPGA Classic.

Henderson started a run of four straight birdies on the ninth hole and played bogey-free the rest of the way at Whistle Bear Golf Club.

The 19-year-old from Smiths Falls, Ont., had a 71 on Thursday and now sits at 6-under-par 138 as second-round play continues.

Perrine Delacour of France had the early low round with a blistering 62. She was tied with American Lindy Duncan of the United States (65) at 11-under 133, one shot behind clubhouse leader Hyo Joo Kim of South Korea (67).

Hamilton’s Alena Sharp has a late tee time. She was the low Canadian on Thursday with a 66.

The projected cut is even par. Play continues through Sunday.

