Canada’s Brooke Henderson won the Meijer LPGA Classic on Sunday for her fourth LPGA Tour title, holding off Michelle Wie and Lexi Thompson by two strokes.

The 19-year-old from Smiths Falls, Ont., closed with a bogey-free 66 on the Blythefield layout that was reduced to a par of 69 — the fifth hole was played as a par 3 instead of a par 5 — the final two rounds because of flooding.

Wie finished with a 65, and Thompson had a 69.

“It’s amazing, it was around this time last year that I won my first major (KPMG Women’s PGA Championship), so I was kind of looking to win something this year, that kind of meant so much,” Henderson said. “And it’s kind of been a tougher season for me, I haven’t got the results that I’ve really been looking for. But this week, I’ve played really well and things kind of started to turn around for me.”

Henderson finished at 17-under 263 and earned $300,000 (U.S.). The Canadian led after each of the first two rounds, shooting 63-67 at a par of 71, and had a 67 on Saturday to drop a stroke behind Thompson.

Henderson won twice last year, taking both the the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, and then successfully defending her title in the Cambia Portland Classic.

She’ll take next week off, then travel to Chicago for the KPMG Championship, which she said “defined my career last year.”

“So it’s really exciting,” Henderson said. “And it gives me a lot of confidence going into that tournament knowing that I’m coming off a win.”

Report Typo/Error