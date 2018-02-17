Bubba Watson has lead heading into final round of Genesis Open at the Riviera

Bubba Watson eagled his first hole en route to a 6-under round of 65 on Saturday to build a two-shot lead heading into the final round of the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club.

Watson, who is seeking to become a three-time winner of the event, nearly holed out for an albatross on the first hole and made the turn at 5-under 30. He added two birdies against a lone bogey on the back nine and enters Sunday at 10-under for the tournament.

"It was a grind the whole time," Watson told CBS Sports after the round. "I just played solid. It was a fun day."

Story continues below advertisement

Second round co-leader Patrick Cantlay drained a birdie putt from just under 55 feet on the final hole to break out of a pack of players at 8-under. Cantlay is 9-under following a 69 on Saturday and will be paired with Watson in the final group.

Tony Finau, Graeme McDowell, Kevin Na and Cameron Smith are in a tie for third at 8-under. Derek Fathauer, who holed out from the fairway on the third hole, is another shot back.

"I think you have to be creative around this golf course," said Finau, who has one career PGA Tour victory. "It's worked for Bubba for sure. You have to be creative, you have to be a shot maker, and I definitely see myself as that type of player.

"I'm playing nicely right now. I gave myself a chance on the back nine, that's what we all play for and what we train for and practice for, so I put myself in a good situation going into Sunday and we'll see where we're at on the back nine tomorrow."

Na held the lead for a brief time after opening with an eagle and adding three more birdies to reach 9-under. He followed a double bogey on No. 12 and a bogey on No. 13 with a hole-out from the bunker on the par-3 14th hole.

"The wheels were coming off, I got in the bunker and looked at (my caddie) and said 'I'm going to make this,'" Na said. "You could see how pumped I was."

Defending champion Dustin Johnson played his way back into the tournament with a 7-under 64 on Saturday, the low round of the tournament thus far. The No. 1 player in the world moved up 45 spots in the third round and has rebounded from an opening-round 74 to go 9-under over the past two days.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Johnson is tied for eighth place at 6-under along with fourth-ranked Justin Thomas, Aaron Baddeley, Scott Stallings and Ryan Moore. Johnson was in 105th place after the first round, and is trying to become the first player since 2009 to come from that far back or worse after 18 holes to win a tournament on the PGA Tour.

He does lead the Tour with seven victories since 2010 when trailing entering the final round.

"I'm definitely within shouting distance, that's for sure," said Johnson, who said he made a minor adjustment on the range Saturday morning to move closer to the ball. "I got off to a rough start (Thursday), but I knew I had a lot of golf left and this golf course is tough.

"It doesn't yield a lot of low scores, so you know if you can go out and play some good golf that you can get right back in the tournament."

Watson was able to refocus after playing in the celebrity NBA All-Star Game on Friday night. On Sunday he will attempt to add to his victories at Riviera in 2014 and 2016, when it was called the Northern Trust Open.

Watson has held the 54-hole lead 10 times in his PGA Tour career, and has gone on to win three times with a final round scoring average of 71.1.

Story continues below advertisement

"You gotta know that this course is going to make you mess up," Watson said. "But it's golf, it's not just this week, it's every week. You gotta know that you're going to make a mistake, especially on a Sunday. And you gotta keep fighting and hope that your fight is better than everybody else's fight."