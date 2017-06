Canadian Brittany Marchand has the early clubhouse lead at the Manulife LPGA Classic after opening with a 5-under-par 67 on Thursday morning.

Marchand, from Orangeville, Ont., had seven birdies and two bogeys over her first round at Whistle Bear Golf Club.

She’s one of 13 Canadians in the field at the LPGA Tour event.

World No. 15 Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., has an early afternoon tee time.

Play continues through Sunday at the $1.7-million event.

