Canada’s Brittany Marchand is making the most of her first weekend appearance at an LPGA Tour event.

The Symetra Tour player from Orangeville, Ont., shot a 5-under-par 67 on Saturday to move into contention at the Manulife LPGA Classic at 12-under-par 204. Marchand was two shots behind playing partner and clubhouse leader Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand, who had a 65.

“I felt like I would probably be nervous today and I actually felt a lot more comfortable than I expected,” Marchand said. “I think that’s a good sign for tomorrow.”

Five early birdies helped Marchand to a blistering 31 on the front nine in warm, breezy conditions at Whistle Bear Golf Club. On the back nine, she bogeyed No. 10 but got the stroke back with a birdie on the 13th hole.

Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., was also in position to make a run Sunday. She was four shots off the clubhouse lead after a 68 moved her to 10 under.

“I started out a little bit shaky and got a little bit shaky in the middle,” Henderson said. “I made a lot of birdies to compensate.”

Alena Sharp of Hamilton shared the midway lead with American Lexi Thompson and South Korea’s Hyo Joo Kim at 12 under. All three had late tee times Saturday.

This is new territory for Sharp. It’s the first time in her 12-year LPGA Tour career that she has been the leader or co-leader after 36 holes — a span of 246 starts.

Marchand, meanwhile, is playing on a sponsor exemption. She’s coming off a season-best 15th-place result at last week’s Fuccillo Kia Classic of New York on the lower-level Symetra Tour.

She earned $1,749 (U.S.) for that result. Marchand, 24, will be in line to earn much more than that on Sunday.

Marchand has also played at the U.S. Women’s Open and the Canadian Open over her career. This is the first time she has made a cut in six career appearances on the LPGA Tour.

The 2012 Ontario Women’s Amateur champion played at the collegiate level with North Carolina State University.

