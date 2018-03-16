 Skip to main content

Cydney Clanton eagles on 13th to take Founders Cup lead

Cydney Clanton plays a tee shot on the 14th hole during the first round of the Founders Cup on March 15, 2018 in Phoenix, Ariz.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

John Nicholson
PHOENIX
The Associated Press

Cydney Clanton holed out from the fairway for eagle on the par-4 13th and closed with a birdie Friday to take the second-round lead in the Founders Cup.

Clanton shot a 5-under 67, playing the back nine at Desert Ridge in 5-under 31 to reach 9-under 135.

Clanton's wedge on the 13th flew into the cup on the first bounce. She also birdied the par-5 11th and 15th and the par-4 18th. The 28-year-old former Auburn player is winless on the LPGA Tour.

Ariya Jutanugarn, Marina Alex, Karine Icher and Mariajo Uribe were a stroke back on a calmer day after wind made scoring more difficult Thursday.

Jessica Korda and Mo Martin were 7 under, and Michelle Wie topped the group at 6 under.

