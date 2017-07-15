Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

With Trump looking on, Feng leads US Women’s Open Add to ...

Tom Canavan

The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

Front-running Shanshan Feng rolled in a short birdie putt on the final hole Saturday to take the third-round lead in the U.S. Women’s Open.

Teenager Hye-Jin Choi and perennial Open bridesmaid Amy Yang were a stroke back heading in the final round of the biggest event in women’s golf — and one that had an even bigger stage with President Donald Trump in attendance for the second straight day.

Feng, from China, shot a 1-under 71 to reach 9-under 207 at the president’s Trump National Golf Club.

Choi and Yang each shot 70.

All three players are going to have Trump watching over them and probable a lot of South Korea, too, with the top six players chasing Feng all from the country.

Sung Hyun Park, the top rookie on the LPGA Tour, was 6 under after a 67.

Top-ranked So Yeon Ryu (71), Mirim Lee (67) and Jeongeun6 Lee (73) were 5 under.

Cristie Kerr, a former Open winner and a member at this course, gave the president an American to root for with a 70 that put her at 4 under with Spain’s Carlota Ciganda (72).

Report Typo/Error
 

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular