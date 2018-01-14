 Skip to main content

Golf Channel camera operators walk out during Sony Open, disrupting final round coverage

Players walk across a bridge on the 17th hole during the third round of the Sony Open golf tournament at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, HI. Limited coverage is expected for the final round of the Sony Open and two other events on Sunday after unionized camera operators walked of the job amid a contract dispute.

Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports

Doug Ferguson
HONOLULU
The Associated Press

Union workers for video and audio production at Golf Channel events are walking out over stalled negotiations on a new contract. That means limited coverage is expected for the final round of the Sony Open and two other events on Sunday.

Golf Channel says it has been negotiating an agreement for nine months with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees. That's the union for tournament technicians, such as the camera crew.

The strike only involves Golf Channel events.

Along with the Sony Open, Golf Channel is televising the Web.com event in the Bahamas, which began on Saturday, and the unofficial Diamond Resorts Invitational in Orlando that features players from the PGA Tour Champions, LPGA and celebrities.

