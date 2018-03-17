 Skip to main content

Inbee Park leads Founders Cup while Laura Davies stays in the hunt

Inbee Park of South Korea plays a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Bank Of Hope Founders Cup at Wildfire Golf Club on March 17, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

John Nicholson
PHOENIX
The Associated Press

Inbee Park played the first five holes in 6 under Saturday and finished with a 9-under 63 to take the lead into the final round of the LPGA Tour's Founders Cup.

Park holed out from 90 yards for eagle on the par-4 third to highlight the early run at Desert Ridge. She birdied the par-4 ninth for a front-nine 31, made another birdie on the par-5 11th and capped the bogey-free round with an 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th.

Park reached 14 under to take a one-stroke lead over Mariajo Uribe.

Uribe birdied the 18th for a 67. Ariya Jutanugarn was two strokes behind at 12 under after her third 68.

Hall of Famer Laura Davies matched Park with a 63 at age 54 to move into a tie for fourth at 11 under.

