Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela reacts to his winning putt during a sudden death playoff during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open at Glen Abbey Golf Club on July 30, 2017 in Oakville, Canada.
Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela reacts to his winning putt during a sudden death playoff during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open at Glen Abbey Golf Club on July 30, 2017 in Oakville, Canada. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

OAKVILLE, Ont. — The Canadian Press

Jhonattan Vegas captured his second straight RBC Canadian Open title on Sunday after edging Charley Hoffman in a playoff.

The Venezuelan shot a 7-under 65 in the fourth round to finish the tournament at 21 under.

Hoffman, who entered Sunday atop the leaderboard with a one-stroke lead, had a 68 to force a playoff.

Ian Poulter (64) came in third at 20 under while Gary Woodland (68) was 19 under.

Mackenzie Hughes (68) of Dundas, Ont., was the top Canadian at 10 under and in a tie for 32nd. Graham DeLaet of Weyburn, Sask., fired a 71 to finish 8 under.

