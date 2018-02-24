Jessica Korda maintains four-shot lead at LPGA Thailand

Jessica Korda fired a 4-under 68 in the third round on Saturday to get to 20-under and maintain her four-shot lead at the Honda LPGA Thailand.

After Friday's course-record 62 at Siam Country Club in Chonburi, Thailand, the 24-year-old American had a bogey on the front nine and five birdies on the back to finish 196 overall. Korda was on the 18th hole when lightning suspended play for 30 minutes before play resumed and she finished with a par.

"(I) was playing really well at the end of the season, but I haven't been in this (leading) position. Being back, it just takes you a little bit of time," Korda said.

Korda tied the 54-hole tournament scoring mark to lead Moriya Jutanugarn, who is in solo second at 16-under after a 65.

"I had no expectations, but my coach and I have worked together and it is still there," Korda said. "I was bit nervous on the front nine, but I knocked the rust off."

Korda is 18 holes from her fifth win on the LPGA Tour and first since the 2015 Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia.

"It's crazy how quick it is coming together," Korda said. "I'm really enjoying it and now have one more day."

Minjee Lee (68) charged late with birdies on 15, 16 and 17 to get into third at 15-under. Ariya Jutanugarn (65) is in fourth place another shot back while Lexi Thompson (69) eagled 18 to move up to fifth at 13-under.

Korda is following closely her younger sister, 19-year-old Nelly Korda, who is eight shots off the lead after a 65 to climb to a tie for sixth at 12-under. That group includes Michelle Wie (69).

"She's (Jessica) playing great golf and hopefully she keeps killing it," Nelly Korda said. "Hopefully I can make a run Sunday."

