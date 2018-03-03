Nelly Korda, inspired by sister, takes one-shot lead at HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore

Florida teenager Nelly Korda, whose older sister Jessica won the LPGA Tour event in Thailand last week, shot a 7-under 65 Saturday to take a one-stroke lead heading into the final round at the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore.

The 19-year-old Korda had eight birdies and one bogey in the third round to finish at 15-under 201 at the Sentosa Golf Club and lead 36-hole leader Danielle Kang, who made her first bogeys of the tournament to slip back into second place.

Nelly Korda is trying to complete the back-to-backs for the family and become the first pair of sisters to accomplish the feat on the LPGA Tour since Annika Sorenstam won the first event of the year in 2000 and sister Charlotta captured her lone Tour victory the following week.

Jessica Korda, who won in Thailand with a tournament-record total of 25-under, sits at 10-under par and tied for fifth after a 68.

"I'm definitely inspired by her win and it definitely motivated me a bunch," Nelly Korda said of her 25-year-old sister. "It was the first tournament of the year and for her to come and crush it the way she did, it was definitely inspiring and hopefully we'll see where tomorrow takes me. She's still there. So she still has a chance. Everyone does."

The younger Korda reeled off birdies at holes 6-8 and sandwiched back-to-back birdies at 10-11 and 13-14 around her lone bogey on the 12th. She knocked in one final birdie at No. 16.

Kang pulled even with a birdie of her own at No. 17, but she then bogeyed the 18th to drop one stroke behind and give Korda the second 54-hole lead of her young career.

"I'll definitely be a little nervous, but I'm just going to take it shot-by-shot," Nelly Korda said. "There's so many great girls bunched up on the leaderboard close to my score. It's going to be a tough one tomorrow, but I'm just going to be taking it shot by shot."

Kang bogeyed two of her last four holes to shoot a 70, also making a bogey on the par-3 15th.

"I didn't want to finish on a bogey but it was a really unlucky lie on the fairway, got plugged in the bunker. But I gave myself a really good par chance and I ended up one shot behind the lead," Kang said. "Got 18 more holes to play and that's a lot of golf."

Brooke Henderson of Canada fired a bogey-free 65 to match Korda for the low round of the day and join Australian Minjee Lee (68) in a tie for third at 11 under.

Michelle Wie shot a 66 to finish five shots off the lead at 10 under along with Jessica Korda, South Korean Jin Yong Ko (67) and Marina Alex (70).