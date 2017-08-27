Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Michelle Wie drives from the 4th tee during the third round of the 2017 Canadian Pacific Women's Open in Ottawa on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Michelle Wie drives from the 4th tee during the third round of the 2017 Canadian Pacific Women's Open in Ottawa on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Andrew Both

Cary, N.C. — Reuters

Michelle Wie was scheduled to have her appendix removed in an Ottawa hospital on Sunday, her management said in a statement.

No further details were given, but the need for surgery was sudden.

Hawaii-born Wie was playing in the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open, and was doing well at four under par after Saturday’s third round.

“Further details on her condition will be provided when available,” her management company IMG said.

Former child prodigy Wie, 27, remains perhaps the most famous player in women’s golf, after coming within a stroke of making the cut against the world’s top men as a 14-year-old at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

She has won four times on the LPGA circuit, including her 2014 U.S. Women’s Open victory.

