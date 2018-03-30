 Skip to main content

Park Sung-hyun takes share of early lead at ANA Inspiration

Park Sung-hyun makes a tee shot on the 18th hole during round two of the ANA Inspiration on March 30, 2018 in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Robert Laberge/Getty Images

RANCHO MIRAGE, CALIF.
Reuters

Park Sung-hyun eagled the par-four 15th hole en route to an "awesome" eight-under-par 64 and a share of the second-round clubhouse lead at the ANA Inspiration on Friday.

South Korean Park, the U.S. Women's Open champion, joined Swede Pernilla Lindberg at 12-under 132 on another morning of ideal conditions at Mission Hills.

Lindberg, the first round leader, followed her opening 65 with a bogey-free 67.

The leading duo had a substantial five-shot advantage over Jodi Ewart Shadoff (67) and Charley Hull (68), both from Britain, and American Amy Olson (68) with half the field back in the clubhouse.

The top Canadian is Alena Sharp, who sits at five-under 139.

