Pernilla Lindberg, Park In-bee to continue ANA Inspiration showdown Monday

The ANA Inspiration will be decided in a Monday finish after South Korean Park In-bee and Swede Pernilla Lindberg remained deadlocked through four extra holes in California on Sunday.

With the first major of the season on the line, Park and Lindberg matched each other stroke-for-stroke after four attempts to find a winner on the par-five 18th before darkness descended on Mission Hills in Rancho Mirage.

Extra holes were needed when they finished regulation locked in a three-way tie with American Jennifer Song at 15-under 273 after an exciting final round during which nearly a dozen players flirted with the lead.

Park and Lindberg birdied the third extra hole to eliminate Song, who has yet to win on the LPGA Tour but had a golden opportunity to claim a maiden triumph on the second extra hole but saw her birdie putt slip past the cup.

After Song bowed out a hole later with a par, the two survivors returned to the 18th one more time and both managed nervy pars in almost total darkness, though lights surrounding the green provided some vision.

Looking to win an eighth major of her illustrious career, Park's aggressive long-range birdie putt sped well past the cup but the Korean regrouped and sank a seven-foot par attempt in the gloom to send the tournament to a Monday finish.

Lindberg, meanwhile, is searching for her first major triumph as well as a maiden LPGA Tour victory.

The playoff will resume at 8 a.m. local time.