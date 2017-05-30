Former world No. 1 golfer Tiger Woods was asleep at the wheel of a stationary Mercedes-Benz vehicle on a Florida road and did not know where he was, according to a police report released on Tuesday, a day after his arrest on a charge of driving under the influence.

Woods had “extremely slow and slurred speech” after being awoken by a Jupiter police officer, who found the golfer’s car stopped in the right lane of the roadway and still running, the report said.

Tiger Woods says alcohol not a factor in DUI arrest (Reuters)

