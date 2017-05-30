Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Tiger Woods is seen in a booking photo from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. (PALM BEACH COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFI/NYT)

Tiger Woods is seen in a booking photo from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

(PALM BEACH COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFI/NYT)

Tiger Woods 'asleep at the wheel' of stopped car before DUI arrest: police

JUPITER, Fla. — Reuters

Former world No. 1 golfer Tiger Woods was asleep at the wheel of a stationary Mercedes-Benz vehicle on a Florida road and did not know where he was, according to a police report released on Tuesday, a day after his arrest on a charge of driving under the influence.

Woods had “extremely slow and slurred speech” after being awoken by a Jupiter police officer, who found the golfer’s car stopped in the right lane of the roadway and still running, the report said.

Tiger Woods says alcohol not a factor in DUI arrest

Opinion: With DUI charge, Tiger Woods has gone from has-been to cautionary tale

