Tiger Woods prepares to sign copies of his new book at a book signing in New York, March 20. 2017. (Seth Wenig/AP)
Tiger Woods prepares to sign copies of his new book at a book signing in New York, March 20. 2017. (Seth Wenig/AP)

Doug Ferguson

The Associated Press

Tiger Woods has checked into a clinic to get help for dealing with pain medication, and his agent is not sure how long he will be there.

Mark Steinberg of Excel Sports Management says he could not disclose the location of the in-patient treatment Woods is receiving, or how long the golfer would be there. Woods said Monday night that he is receiving professional help to manage his medications and how he deals with pain and a sleep disorder.

Steinberg says Woods’ May 29 arrest in Jupiter, Florida, on a DUI charge shook him up. He says he’s proud of Woods for seeking help, and that the objective is all about a healthy lifestyle more than playing golf again.

Woods says his arrest stemmed from a reaction to prescription medicine.

