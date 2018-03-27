Andrew Ladd’s late goal lifts Islanders over Senators

Andrew Ladd scored the winner late in the third period as the New York Islanders defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Anders Lee, Anthony Beauvillier and Brock Nelson also scored for the Islanders (31-35-10). Jaroslav Halak made 33 saves for the win.

Matt Duchene, Erik Karlsson and Bobby Ryan scored for Ottawa (26-38-11), as Mike Condon stopped 27 shots.

The Senators have now lost six straight for the second time this season.

Ryan tied the game 3-3 for Ottawa 15:26 into the third period after put a shot on goal and New York's Brandon Davidson deflected it into his own net.

Just over two minutes later, Ladd regained the lead for the Islanders as he tipped Thomas Hickey's shot.

Trailing 2-1, the Islanders tied the game in the opening minutes of the second as Beauvillier chipped the puck past Condon with Jordan Eberle in front to screen.

The Senators had a number of chances to regain the lead as they outshot New York 13-7, but Halak made several big saves to keep it tied 2-2.

Nelson gave the Islanders a 3-2 lead with 1:18 remaining in the second as he fired a wrist shot past Condon for his 18th of the season.

The Islanders opened the scoring on the power play at the six-minute mark as Lee, with his 39th, backhanded a John Tavares rebound past Condon.

The Senators then scored twice to take the lead. Jean-Gabriel Pageau's shot went in off Duchene and then Karlsson's ninth of the season put Ottawa in front.

Ottawa native Ben Sexton, who was recalled Sunday, played his second NHL game and first on home ice. His father, Randy, was the Senators general manager from 1993-95.

Notes: Ottawa D Ben Harpur was a healthy scratch for the Senators. RW Mark Stone missed his ninth straight game with a leg injury, while Marian Gaborik missed his third straight game with an undisclosed injury.