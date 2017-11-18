Anthony Duclair scores hat trick, including overtime winner, to lead Coyotes over Senators

Anthony Duclair did everything he could to keep the lowly Arizona Coyotes rolling.

Duclair completed a hat trick with the overtime winner to give the Coyotes a 3-2 overtime win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday afternoon for back-to-back Arizona victories.

"I think it was a well earned win to be honest," said Duclair. "We carried that momentum from the Montreal game and all four lines were rolling and we just played a solid 60 minutes."

Story continues below advertisement

Antti Raanta made 30 saves for the Coyotes (4-15-3).

The Senators went into the third period leading 2-1 and as has been the case too often this season at home was unable to shut down the opponent. Ottawa head coach Guy Boucher was disappointed that his team couldn't finish off Arizona.

"When it was 2-1 we had many chances to bury them and we didn't," said Boucher, who coached his 100th game with the Senators. "You've got to be able to win games at 2-1, you have to. It's not even about getting that third one it's about not giving that last one."

Mark Stone and Mark Borowiecki scored in regulation for the Senators (8-4-6). Mike Condon stopped 25 shots.

"That was two points we probably needed to get and should have had," said Borowiecki. "I don't think we played bad, but we just didn't play good enough to win."

In what was an otherwise solid performance for Condon, it was two mistakes that made the difference in this one.

Duclair scored the winner at 1:23 of overtime as his shot trickled through Condon's pads and over the goal-line.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Midway through the third period, with the Coyotes on the power play, Condon dove to make the save, but whiffed on the puck leaving an easy play for Duclair for his second of the game to make it 2-2.

"I saw an opportunity to make a play, it was the right decision, and I just didn't execute it and missed the puck," said Condon. "I was just trying to chip it past Duclair and missed it so something else to work on in practice."

It's not the first time this season Condon has made a costly mistake in the third. In an Oct. 24 game against Los Angeles with the Senators leading 2-1, Condon made a bad play behind the net that led to the Kings scoring the tying goal and eventually winning in overtime as well.

"You can't pin anything on any one guy," said Borowiecki. "The game's so fluid and fast, things happen."

The Senators opened the scoring late in the first as Tom Pyatt sprung Stone down the wing to beat Raanta for his team leading 13th goal.

Less than two minutes later, the Coyotes tied it up. Erik Karlsson tried to knock down Jason Demers's pass, but it got past him and allowed Duclair to beat him in a foot race as he wrapped a puck behind Condon.

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa regained the lead early in the second as Borowiecki was able to make the most of a Cody Ceci rebound that Jean-Gabriel Pageau was able to tip and get to Borowiecki giving him a wide-open right side.

With two goals on the season Borowiecki has hit a career high.

"I've made a concerted effort to round up my game here a little bit this year," said Borowiecki. "I think I'm still doing good things defensively, but any time I can chip in offensively I'm very happy to do that."

The Coyotes had a great chance to tie the game back up, but Condon made a great save on Derek Stepan.

The Senators are back in action tomorrow against the New York Rangers in the first of a three-game road trip.