100 in 56: Connor McDavid on course to hit new milestone in remarkable career

Open this photo in gallery Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid skates against the Vancouver Canucks in Vancouver, B.C., on May 3, 2021. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

In a sport in which interesting things rarely happen, hockey created all sorts of headlines this week.

One of those was bad – the magnificent, if entertaining, meltdown of New York Rangers owner James Dolan. The rest were feats to celebrate but being that this is hockey, they were mostly received with dull exalt.

The Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews scored for the 40th time and is close to having more goals than anyone else in the NHL for the first time. The Golden Knights’ Marc André Fleury won his 490th game as a goalie, the third-most in history. The Kings’ Anze Kopitar reached 1,000 points for his career.

All but Matthews, who has tattoos and Justin Bieber on speed dial, operate like Batman. They only occasionally register a pulse off the ice and, even in their best moments, make few public displays. Afterward, each gushed on about teammates and good fortune. Not a one hugged a bowsprit and screamed, “I’m the king of the world!” LeBron would have done that.

Another one of these milestones – a more significant one – is about to happen. In a season reduced by one-third by COVID-19, Connor McDavid of the Oilers needs just four points to reach 100. It would not be a shock if he got them on Saturday night, when Edmonton plays Vancouver. If not, No. 100 will surely come on Monday or Wednesday against the Canadiens, or in the season finale on May 15 against the Canucks.

Like many other gifted athletes, McDavid feels no need to go out of the way to draw attention to accomplishments.

When he reaches 100, he will become the first player to do so in the first 56 games in a quarter of a century. Mario Lemieux (116) and Jaromir Jagr (104) were the last to do it, in 1995-96 for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Oilers captain enters the weekend with a league-leading 96 points in 52 games. He has 19 more points than his sidekick, Leon Draisaitl, and 30 more than Toronto’s Mitch Marner, who is third in the non-race for the Art Ross Trophy. McDavid has scored at least two points in nine of the past 10 games and has 17 with at least three points this season.

This week he politely deferred when asked to talk about what everyone else in the hockey world is talking about. As fine as player as he is, nobody is talking about Kopitar.

”It’s a number,” McDavid said. “If I get there, great. If not, it’s not the end of the world, either.” He stressed that it is far more important to him that the team be ready for the playoffs.

That is McDavid in a nutshell. He is about to lead the NHL in scoring for the third time in five years, and will likely take home his second Hart Memorial Trophy as the league’s most valuable player. The only major awards he has not won are the Calder Trophy, because he was injured in his rookie season, and the Stanley Cup.

The Oilers crapped out of the postseason last year. They were eliminated by the Chicago Blackhawks in four games in the qualifying tournament for the Cup. To make it more painful, they lost at home, in a bubble created in downtown Edmonton.

“We knew he was very disappointed with last year’s results,” his mother, Kelly, said on Friday. “He was pretty devastated. That has spurred him on even more. It is how he is wired. He wants the team to win. He hasn’t really talked about the 100 points with us at all.”

She says she and her husband Brian weren’t even aware of its significance until recently.

“It wasn’t on our radar screen at all until people started to talk about it,” Kelly McDavid said. “Then I thought, ‘Oh, how nice.’ I don’t think it was something he set out to do, but I have no doubt he’ll do it.”

Draisaitl, who bested McDavid in last year’s scoring race, is pulling for him. McDavid and Draisaitl are buddies; last summer they rented an RV and drove together to Ontario from Edmonton.

“He does so much for us on a nightly basis that the least we can do is help him out as much as we can,” Draisaitl said this week. “It might not be that important to him, but it sure is important to us for him to get to that point.”

McDavid has finished first or second in scoring every season since 2016-17. To get 100 points in 56 games would place him in another stratosphere.

“I’ve never played with anyone near his calibre,” Ryan McLeod, a 21-year-old centre who was recently called up by the Oilers from the AHL, said Friday. “He has been a lot of fun to watch. I don’t think people understand how much better he is than everybody else, and the speed with which he does things.

“He has been on a tear lately. It has been fun to be a part of this.”