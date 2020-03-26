 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

‘A crazy time’: NHL stars discuss life in coronavirus limbo and where the league goes from here

Marty Klinkenberg
Toronto
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Jordan Staal, top left, Claude Giroux, top right, Marc Staal, bottom right and Sidney Crosby take part in an NHL video call on March 26, 2020.

The Canadian Press

A few nights ago, Jordan and Marc Staal played virtual darts.

“It’s a weird situation for everyone right now,” Marc, a defenceman with the New York Rangers, said during a teleconference call arranged by the NHL. It was one of two held on Thursday, and the first since the league went silent on March 12 to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“It surprised me how quickly it occurred,” Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux told reporters who submitted questions to players online. “It got me a little nervous, and made me want to get back to my family.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a pretty crazy time.”

It is only two weeks since the decision was made to suspend play, but seems so much longer. Most of us are keeping distance from others to avoid getting COVID-19. Many are in isolation, fearful of the illness that shares symptoms with the flu but is far more dangerous.

Lives are being lost. Nothing is normal.

“Mentally, it is hard not knowing if and when we are going to come back,” Giroux said. He was on a video call with the two Staal brothers – Jordan plays for the Carolina Hurricanes – and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby.

A second was held later with Washington’s Alexander Ovechkin, Nick Foligno of Columbus, the Islanders’ Anders Lee and P.K. Subban of New Jersey.

“It is getting to a point now where you feel that things just aren’t right,” said Foligno, the Blue Jackets’ captain.

NHL teams were down to about their last dozen regular-season games. Playoff positions were on the line. And then everything stopped. Crosby is at home in Pittsburgh, trying his best to stay fit in isolation. Like most players, he usually relies on his team’s training facilities, so he doesn’t have much equipment at home. He rides an exercise bike every day, and does push-ups.

Story continues below advertisement

“Things are kind of old-school,” the Pittsburgh superstar said. “You just try to make the best of what you’ve got.”

Said Foligno, “We are kind of going back to the Rocky days where you are punching a cow.”

Ovechkin is more fortunate. He has a small gym at home in Washington and has still been able to work out with his personal trainer directing him from a safe distance. Ovechkin also runs, plays a bit of soccer and rides a bike.

“There are times when I don’t feel like it, but he makes me,” Ovechkin said.

He was two goals shy of scoring 50 or more in a ninth successive season when games were stopped.

“Of course, I would like to score 50, but that is not the most important thing right now,” Ovechkin said. “You have to think about people, your family and the fans. It’s a scary situation. The first thing on my mind is being safe.”

Story continues below advertisement

Players have been talking to one another in group chats and by text.

Some of the Flyers tried to used Facebook Live this week but it turned into a disaster.

“It didn’t go very well,” Giroux said. “Everyone started screaming and nobody could hear one another.”

Opinions on what should be done if the season is resumed vary largely depending on where one’s team sits in the standings.

“Probably you try to get in as many games as you can, but I wouldn’t mind starting with the playoffs,” said Crosby, whose Penguins are third in the Metropolitan Division behind the Capitals and Flyers.

The Rangers are two points out of a wild-card position in the Eastern Conference.

Story continues below advertisement

“We want to keep the integrity of what we are doing intact,” Marc Staal responded. “We definitely should not do what Sidney said.”

His brother, whose team would get one of the wild-card berths as it stands, jumped in.

“Screw the Rangers,” Jordan said, taking a good-natured swipe at his sibling. “You can speculate and try to be fair but there is always going to be somebody [upset] about it.”

Players chirped one another about what they least miss.

“Jordan and Sidney cheat in faceoffs,” Giroux complained. “I don’t miss that.”

“If Claude stopped talking in the faceoff circle all the time, he’d probably win a lot more,” Jordan Staal said. Even if it was a for short while, it seemed as though hockey was back. There were smiles on players’ faces.

Story continues below advertisement

Subban talked about a potential game show he is working on in co-ordination with the NHL.

“At this time, I think it is important to bring some joy and smiles to our fans,” he said. “Sports has the ability to bring people together.”

Nobody is losing sight of what is happening in the world, however.

“I see images of the empty streets in New York City and it is surreal,” Marc Staal said. “You go to the grocery store and you can feel that everyone is on edge and trying to avoid one another.

“It is a crazy time.”

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe to globeandmail.com. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies