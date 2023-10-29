Open this photo in gallery: The Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner and Joseph Woll skate off the ice after defeating the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on Oct. 26.Sam Hodde/Getty Images

The Maple Leafs headed home late Saturday after their fifth successive outing on the road. They lost in overtime in Nashville, but finished 3-1-1 on the trip, a nice recovery after they lost the first in Sunrise against the Florida Panthers.

Through eight games, Toronto is 5-2-1 with 11 points and second in the Atlantic Division behind Boston. In a bit of a surprise, Montreal also has 11 points, as does Detroit. From the Maple Leafs’ perspective, one could not have anticipated much better at this juncture.

How they got here, however, is interesting. A lot happened over the 10 days or so they were away from home.

Josi scores in OT to help Predators tip Maple Leafs 3-2

Backup goalie Woll earns the win, Rielly has two-point game as Maple Leafs beat Stars 4-1

The first is that Joseph Woll unseated Ilya Samsonov as Toronto’s starting goalie. Woll stopped 95 of 97 shots in victories over Tampa Bay, Washington and Dallas while Samsonov sat on the bench. Samsonov returned on Saturday and was okay in defeat.

He gave up a weak goal by Ryan O’Reilly in the first period – the puck went right through Samsonov’s legs – but got stronger as the game wore on.

“He made some big saves in the third period, and that got us the [losers’] point for sure,” said Mark Giordano, the veteran defenceman.

Samsonov gave up three goals on 24 shots – an improvement after a rocky start to the season – but he was mostly downcast afterward.

“He should feel good about it,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said. “He did his job and gave us a chance to win. We just didn’t score enough for him.”

Matthews scores his 7th of the season, Leafs beat the Capitals 4-1 despite Ovechkin’s goal

The next biggest development is that William Nylander has continued his hot start. He scored the Maple Leafs’ first goal and now has a half-dozen to go along with six assists. He also tied a franchise record by getting a point in his eighth consecutive game to start a season, a mark shared by Frank Mahovlich, Lanny McDonald and John Anderson.

He will have an opportunity to set a club record when the Los Angeles Kings pay a visit to Scotiabank Arena for an 8 p.m. start on Tuesday.

Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll likely to get closer look after Saturday save

There is a bit of worry over the Leafs’ defence: Timothy Liljegren exited on Saturday with an upper-body injury. The team was already down a defenceman with Jake McCabe out. It was the second straight game concluded with Toronto only having five healthy blueliners. As a result, Morgan Rielly played nearly 28 minutes and T.J. Brodie played 25:33.

More will be known after the team practises on Monday following a day off.

The trip could have been better but truly not by a lot.

“We started off the trip on a negative note, but we turned it around,” said defenceman John Klingberg.