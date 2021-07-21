 Skip to main content
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
offer ends july 23
save over $160
$6
for
6 months
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
$6
for 6 months
save over $160
Start Today
// //

Hockey

Flash Sale$6 for 6 months
Register
AdChoices

Adam Larsson and Chris Driedger going to Seattle Kraken in expansion draft, sources say

Tim Booth and Stephen Whyno
SEATTLE
The Associated Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Edmonton Oilers defenceman Adam Larsson during a game against the Vancouver Canucks, in Vancouver, on May 3.

Nick Didlick/The Associated Press

Adam Larsson and Chris Driedger are going to the Seattle Kraken in the expansion draft.

One person with knowledge of Larsson’s deal said the defenceman has agreed to terms with Seattle on a $16-million, four-year contract. Another person with knowledge of Driedger’s deal said the goaltender has agreed to a $10.5-million, three-year contract.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday morning because the team was not announcing any moves until the expansion draft Wednesday night.

Story continues below advertisement

Larsson, a 28-year-old from Sweden, was a pending free agent the Edmonton Oilers were interested in re-signing but still left unprotected after trading for Duncan Keith.

“He is obviously an unrestricted free agent,” Oilers general manager Ken Holland said recently, “and Adam has to make a decision as to what he feels is best for himself and his career.”

Larsson, a veteran of 603 NHL regular-season and 24 playoff games, can now be a top-four option on the right side of the Kraken blue line in their inaugural season. The player he was famously traded to Edmonton from New Jersey for in 2016, winger Taylor Hall, was also left unprotected by Boston but has expressed a desire to remain with the Bruins.

The Florida Panthers expected to lose Driedger, either to Seattle or in free agency. They have two-time Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky signed long term and have top prospect Spencer Knight ready to step in.

Driedger, 27, found his form the past two seasons with Florida. He went 21-8-4 with a 2.07 goals-against average and .931 save percentage.

The Kraken have also been linked to Dallas Stars defenceman Jamie Oleksiak, another pending free agent.

Their 30 expansion draft picks were due at 10 a.m. EDT. They will be revealed beginning at 8 p.m. EDT.

Story continues below advertisement

The biggest question was whether Seattle would opt to select Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, who was stellar on a run to the Stanley Cup Final but has a questionable injury status. Montreal surprisingly exposed Price to protect backup Jake Allen, and the 34-year-old’s hefty contract and potential knee surgery clouded the situation.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies