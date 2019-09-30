After consecutive playoff disappointments, Leafs looking to take the next step

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas speaks to the media in Toronto on Sept. 12, 2019. Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press

After consecutive playoff disappointments, Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said at the start of training camp he wants to see his team get better at dealing with adversity.

That will be key for a highly-skilled roster set to once again shoulder big expectations.

“Things are going to happen that we didn’t expect,” Dubas said. “If we want to continue to take the right steps, we have to weather those and keep the train rolling on the tracks because the rest of the league doesn’t stop.”

Toronto’s already had to put up with more than its fair share of adversity – and the games haven’t even started to count.

Camp kicked off with Mitch Marner’s contract impasse dominating headlines before the team and restricted free agent winger agreed on a six-year contract worth more than US$65.3-million.

Then with things humming along in a preseason and legitimate jobs up for grabs, news broke last week that star centre Auston Matthews is facing a disorderly conduct and disruptive behaviour charge stemming from an alleged incident in his hometown of Scottsdale, Ariz., back in May.

None of the allegations have been proved in court.

Matthews kept his legal issue from the team for nearly four months – Dubas found out on Twitter – and has taken ownership of his handling of the incident’s aftermath, but the player has also been forced to answer a number of uncomfortable questions unrelated to hockey.

“Obviously, I made a mistake,” said the 22-year-old. “Everybody makes mistakes.”

Leafs head coach Mike Babcock, meanwhile, is in his fifth season with the club and it’s clear simply making the playoffs is no longer good enough.

The Boston Bruins have defeated Toronto in seven games in back-to-back first-round series. In 2018, the Bruins were clearly the better team, but the Leafs led the most recent matchup 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 before losing on home ice with a chance to clinch in Game 6. Boston then won Game 7 at TD Garden.

“We need to take a step forward,” Matthews said. “The Achilles heel has always been that first round for us, so just trying to get over that hump. It’s tough to measure a successful season without reaching that ultimate goal and accomplishing it.

“It’s been frustrating the last two years – same team, same result. For us, [it’s] just making sure that everybody’s just really focused and dialled in. ”