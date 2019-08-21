After World Cup disappointment, Christine Sinclair has her eyes on 2020 Summer Olympics

Open this photo in gallery Canada's Christine Sinclair takes a shot against New Zealand in Grenoble, France, on June 15, 2019. Francisco Seco/The Associated Press

With the sting of Canada’s World Cup disappointment diminishing, veteran captain Christine Sinclair is intent on leading the Canadian women’s soccer team into the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo.

Much was expected of Canada at the ‘19 World Cup in France but Sweden eliminated the squad 1-0 in the quarterfinal round June 24.

Sinclair, 36, said while time has helped diminish her World Cup disappointment, it’s also driven her to prepare for yet another Olympics, after which she plans to determine her soccer future.

The Canadian squad has captured bronze medals at the last two Summer Games.

Sinclair was in Toronto on Wednesday promoting A&W’s “Burgers to Beat MS Day.”

On Thursday, $2 of every Teen Burger sold will be donated to the MS Society of Canada to help those living with multiple sclerosis.

It’s a promotion that’s near and dear to Sinclair’s heart as her mother, Sandi, was diagnosed with the disease two years prior to Sinclair being born.