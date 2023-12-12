Open this photo in gallery: Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk reacts to a save by Carolina Hurricanes goalie Pyotr Kochetkov in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. The Hurricanes won 4-1 on Dec. 12, 2023.Marc DesRosiers/Reuters

Sebastian Aho scored twice and had an assist to lead the Carolina Hurricanes to a 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night.

Matin Necas and Seth Jarvis also scored for Carolina (15-12-1) and Pyotr Kochetkov made 30 saves as the Hurricanes ended a four-game losing streak.

Josh Norris scored the lone goal for the Senators (11-12-0), who had their three-game winning streak come to an end. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 24 shots.

Ottawa will now play five of its next seven games on the road.

The Senators opened the scoring seven minutes into the game when Norris tipped an Erik Brannstrom shot.

Carolina tied the game with a power-play goal with 1:11 left in the period. Brady Skeji made a great pass to Necas, who beat Korpisalo on the short side.

Aho gave Carolina the lead with a power-play goal on a shot from the point at 12:18 of the second period. He picked up an assist 81 seconds later when Jarvis beat Korpisalo.

Aho added another goal at 17:19 by taking advantage of some poor defensive coverage to go in uncontested for his 10th goal of the season.

Down by three to start the third period, Ottawa pressed to get back in the game but Kochetkov was solid. He stopped Drake Batherson on a breakaway midway through the period and also stopped Brady Tkachuk on a penalty shot late in the game.

Tkachuk was awarded the penalty shot after officials felt Kochetkov threw his stick to make a save.

Ottawa was 0-for-4 with the man advantage and is now 0-for-18 on the power play over its last five home games.

Notes

Batherson played in his 250th career game ... Zack MacEwen was a healthy scratch for the Senators ... The Hurricanes said forward Andrei Svechnikov will be sidelined for the foreseeable future due to an upper-body injury. Tony DeAngelo returned to the lineup for the first time since Nov. 18 and Brendan Lemieux was a healthy scratch.

Up next

Ottawa: Takes on the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night.

Carolina: Heads to Detroit to take on the Red Wings on Thursday night.