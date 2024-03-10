Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov each had a goal and two assists to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Calgary Flames 7-2 on Sunday.

Aho and Svechnikov were two of seven different goal-scorers for the Hurricanes, who have won three straight since bolstering their lineup at the trade deadline for a playoff run.

Jalen Chatfield, Brent Burns, Seth Jarvis, Jordan Martinook and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for Carolina. Jordan Staal and Jesperi Kotkaniemi each added two assists for the Hurricanes, who had 11 players record at least a point.

Dryden Hunt and Yegor Sharangovich scored for the Flames, who have lost three of their past four games. Dan Vladar made 33 saves for Calgary.

Frederik Andersen, in his second start in four days, made 17 saves for the Hurricanes. Andersen, the team’s top goalie, had missed 49 games with a blood-clotting issue before his return in a 4-1 home win over Montreal on Thursday.

Carolina added forwards Evgeny Kuznetsov and Jake Guentzel before Friday’s deadline. Kuznetsov has played in two games, a pair of wins, since coming over from Washington. Guentzel has been held out with an upper-body injury since being acquired from Pittsburgh.

The Flames played more like a team who traded away key players at the deadline and is looking to rebuild. They lost at Florida 5-1 on Saturday and got off to a slow start on Sunday.

Calgary had just two shots in the first period and trailed 4-0 after giving up two goals in the first two minutes of the second period.

Hunt was able to beat Andersen for a goal at 4:11 in the second period to temporarily slow Carolina’s attack.

The Hurricanes added two more goals in the second period with one from Burns at 13:55 and a late goal from Jarvis with 34 seconds left in the period.

Aho, the team’s leading scorer on the season, got Carolina going with an assist to Martinook at 6:30 in the first period. Aho followed that up with his 25th goal of the season, after a clever passing sequence with Teuvo Teravainen with 2:37 left in the first.

Chatfield increased Carolina’s lead to 3-0 just 17 seconds into the second period with a shot from the top of the right circle through traffic.

Svechnikov made it 4-0 at 1:15 in the second after a give-and-go with Aho to catch Vladar out of position.

It was a busy scoring day for the Hurricanes. Five players had multi-point games and Jaccob Slavin became the franchise leader in career points by a defenceman (259 in 648 games) with his second-period assist on Burns’ goal.