 Skip to main content

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Akim Aliu expects ‘big change’ coming after meeting with NHL’s top executives

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Former NHL forward Akim Aliu expects “big change” in the league after a meeting with the league’s top two executives on Tuesday.

Aliu met with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and deputy commissioner Bill Daly in Toronto after his allegation that former Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters used a racial slur several times during the 2009-10 season while the two were with the Chicago Blackhawks’ top minor-league affiliate in Rockford, Ill.

Aliu’s statement started a Flames investigation that ended when Peters resigned last Friday. Peters apologized to the Flames and general manager Brad Treliving for using “offensive language” in Rockford two days before his resignation.

Story continues below advertisement

The NHL has said it is continuing to review the matter.

“It’s been a tough week,” the Nigeria-born Aliu told reporters. “We had some great discussion with Gary and Bill, who couldn’t have been kinder and [more] receptive to the message we’re trying to bring.

“I think there’s some big change coming and it’s long overdue. I’m excited to see it come to fruition.”

Bettman and Daly put out a joint statement after the meeting with Aliu.

“We are pleased to have met with Akim Aliu today and had a productive and candid conversation,” the statement said. “Today’s discussion is part of a broader, thorough review and process that the league is undertaking. We share a mutual objective: ensuring that hockey is an open and inclusive sport at all levels.”

The league said it will have no further comment until after the NHL’s Board of Governors meeting next week in Pebble Beach, Calif.

While the Flames were conducting their investigation, others claimed Peters kicked and punched players behind the bench during his recent time with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation started last Monday when Aliu wrote on Twitter that Peters “dropped the N bomb several times towards me in the dressing room in my rookie year because he didn’t like my choice of music.”

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies