Hockey

Alex Belzile signs one-year deal with Montreal Canadiens

The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Montreal Canadiens' Alex Belzile congratulates teammate Phil Varone for scoring against Florida Panthers goaltender Sam Montembeault during a shoot out in pre-season NHL hockey action in Montreal on Sept. 19, 2019.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Alex Belzile to a one-year, two-way contract.

The contract will see Belzile earn US$700,000 in the NHL and $225,000 in the American Hockey League, with a guaranteed salary of $250,000.

Belzile, 28, has spent the past two seasons with the Laval Rocket, Montreal’s AHL affiliate. He has seven goals and seven assists in 20 games this season, and has missed 42 games because of injury.

The six-foot, 205-pound Saint-Eloi, Que., native has split time between the AHL and ECHL since finishing his junior career with the Rimouski Oceanic in 2012.

“It was important for me to take this opportunity that will allow me to pursue my career in the organization I grew up cheering for,” Belzile said in a statement. “Even as a 28-year-old, I still feel like I keep growing and improving as a hockey player. I hope to continue to help the Canadiens and the Rocket.”

