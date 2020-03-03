 Skip to main content

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Alex Chiasson scores in OT, Mikko Koskinen makes 42 saves as Oilers beat Stars 2-1

Stephen Hawkins
Dallas
The Associated Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Alex Chiasson #39 of the Edmonton Oilers celebrates his game winning goal with Leon Draisaitl #29 in overtime against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on March 3, 2020 in Dallas.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Alex Chiasson scored a power-play goal 1:08 into overtime, Mikko Koskinen stopped 42 shots and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Tuesday night in a matchup of likely Western Conference playoff teams.

The Oilers got a man advantage 36 seconds into the extra period when Esa Lindell was called for tripping after reaching out with his stick in front of the Dallas net. Chiasson’s ninth goal of the season, past Anton Khudobin, ended the game soon after that.

Edmonton won its third in a row, matching Pacific Division leader Vegas with 80 points before the Golden Knights played later Tuesday night.

Story continues below advertisement

Dallas took its second overtime loss in a row, but gained a point to get to 82. The Stars are third in the Central Division and Western Conference.

Koskinen stood out for the Oilers a night after the offence carried the load in an 8-3 win at Nashville when they scored five goals in a span of just over five minutes in the third period. Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, the NHL’s top two scorers, both had five points in that one.

The Stars finally got a goal on their 33rd shot, more than 6 1/2 minutes into the third period when John Klingberg scored on a power play for a 1-all tie. It was the sixth game in a row with an assist for captain Jaime Benn, who made the final pass to Klingberg for his one-timer from the left circle.

Dallas went on the power play six times, one short of its season high. The last chance with a man advantage came inside the final three minutes of regulation, when Adam Larrson went to the penalty box for high-sticking.

Edmonton scored first midway through the second period when Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored from just inside the circle after trading passes with Darnell Nurse. The secondary assist went to Draisaitl for his 108th point (43 goals, 65 assists).

Nugent-Hopikins and McDavid assisted on the overtime winner. That was McDavid’s 63rd assist and 95th point.

Koskinen faced 16 shots in the first period, withstanding a couple of flurries by Dallas from just in front of the net.

Story continues below advertisement

Khudobin, making his fourth start in five games, had an impressive glove save late in the first when he reached out with his left hand while sliding away from the net to grab a wrister by Nurse. Khodobin stopped 25 shots.

NOTES: Stars goalie Ben Bishop missed his second game in a row with a lower-body injury, though he did some work on the ice earlier Tuesday. … Dallas defenceman Stephen Johns, who before January missed 22 months with headaches that may or may not have been related to concussions, was back after missing the previous three games with an upper-body injury. … Koskinen had a season-high 49 saves on Oct. 16 against Philadelphia.

UP NEXT

The Oilers play their third consecutive road game Thursday night at Chicago.

The Stars visit Nashville on Thursday night.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies