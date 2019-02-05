Alex Ovechkin passes Sergei Fedorov as the top-scoring Russian player in NHL history

Alex Ovechkin has passed Sergei Fedorov as the top-scoring Russian player in NHL history.
The Washington Capitals captain picked up his 1,180th point on T.J. Oshie’s goal that opened the scoring Tuesday against the Vancouver Canucks. Ovechkin broke the record in his 1,055th game, 193 games fewer than Fedorov played.
The 33-year-old from Moscow leads the NHL with 37 goals and paces the Capitals with 58 points. He’s coming off winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP as he led Washington to its first Stanley Cup in franchise history.
Ovechkin long ago passed Fedorov for the most goals among Russian-born players. He has 644 goals and 536 assists in his NHL career.
