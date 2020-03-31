 Skip to main content
Hockey

Alex Pietrangelo says Blues teammate Jay Bouwmeester in good health

John Wawrow
The Associated Press
Fans sign a banner for St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester before a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Feb. 13, 2020 in Las Vegas.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

St. Louis Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo says teammate Jay Bouwmeester is in good health some seven weeks after having a cardioverter defibrillator implanted in his chest.

Pietrangelo said he and his teammates have occasionally stopped in to see Bouwmeester while the NHL is on hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic. He said he’s pleased to see Bouwmeester taking walks through their St. Louis-area neighbourhood.

Saying “Bow’s good,” the Blues veteran defenceman provided the update Tuesday during an NHL video conference call featuring Central Division players.

The 36-year-old Bouwmeester has been ruled out from returning to play this season, including the playoffs, after he collapsed on the bench during the first period of a game at the Anaheim Ducks on Feb. 11.

He spent five nights at the UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange County, California, where he had the device implanted to monitor heart functions. The defibrillator can deliver a shock to the heart if an arrhythmia occurs to restore a regular heartbeat.

Pietrangelo said Bouwmeester was already a regular at Blues home games and practices before the season was suspended on March 12.

“That was kind of a breath of fresh air for us, knowing he’s out and about and hanging around the guys,” he added.

Pietrangelo said Bouwmeester’s plan was to stay in St. Louis until the season ended, before seeking medical clearance to return home to Edmonton, Alberta.

