Hockey

Alex Pietrangelo to sign seven-year deal with Golden Knights

Stephen Whyno and John Wawrow
The Associated Press
In this Feb. 16, 2020, file photo, St. Louis Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo plays against the Nashville Predators in the first period of an NHL hockey game, in Nashville, Tenn.

Alex Pietrangelo is Vegas bound after eventually striking gold in free agency.

Pietrangelo agreed to terms with the Vegas Golden Knights on a $61.6 million, seven-year deal Monday, according to a person with direct knowledge of the contract. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced by the team.

Pietrangelo will count $8.8 million against the salary cap through 2027. Adding the top free agent available gives Vegas another big-money talent, but the team will also need to shed salary to fit him under the $81.5 million salary cap.

The 30-year-old defenceman leaves the St. Louis Blues after serving as captain of their 2019 Stanley Cup championship team. Pietrangelo is coming off scoring a career-high 16 goals despite the season being cut short at 70 games.

Pietrangelo has 109 goals and 341 assists for 450 points in 758 regular-season NHL games. He had a post-season-best 16 assists and averaged almost 26 minutes of ice time during the Blues' Cup run.

“He has been a stalwart player for us, for this team for a number of years,” Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said Friday night. “A huge part of a championship-calibre team. He’s going to go down so far as one of the best Blues ever.”

Pietrangelo certainly upgrades the Golden Knights' blue line, though changes are coming to their roster. Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, defencemen Nate Schmidt and Alec Martinez and winger Max Pacioretty are among the trade candidates to clear cap space after Vegas already sent centre Paul Stastny to Winnipeg.

St. Louis moved on from Pietrangelo, a homegrown prospect who was the No. 4 pick in the 2008 draft, before he did. The Blues signed former Boston Bruins defenceman Torey Krug to a $45.5 million, seven-year contract Friday, essentially ruling them out of keeping Pietrangelo after more than a year’s worth of negotiations couldn’t amount to an agreement.

“We couldn’t find something that made everyone comfortable,” Armstrong said. “It’s not the first time, it won’t be the last time this happens in the NHL. You just wish it didn’t happen because of the respect and the desire we had to keep Alex here.”

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way.

Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment

