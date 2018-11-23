 Skip to main content

Hockey Alex Tuch, Marc-Andre Fleury help Golden Knights beat Calgary Flames 2-0

W.G. Ramirez
LAS VEGAS
The Associated Press
Alex Tuch had a goal and an assist in his 100th career game, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Calgary Flames 2-0 on Friday.

The Golden Knights avenged a 7-2 loss at Calgary on Monday, when the Flames opened up a 5-0 lead after just one period. The visit to Vegas marked the first time Calgary has been shut out this season.

Colin Miller scored his first goal of the season, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves in his fourth shutout of the season. It also was the 52nd shutout of his career, moving him into sole possession of 24th place on the NHL list, one shy of Nashville’s Pekka Rinne.

Calgary goaltender David Rittich made 26 saves. He entered with a six-start win streak and an 8-1-0 mark on the year.

Tuch put the Golden Knights in front 16 minutes into the second period when he deflected Cody Eakin’s wrist shot from the point.

Miller extended the lead early in the third period when he launched a blistering slap shot from the blue line that beat Rittich on the stick side. It was the 12th time in Vegas’ last 18 games that it scored a power-play goal.

Since opening the season 0 for 16 and ranking last in the NHL on the power play, the Golden Knights have scored 14 goals in their last 60 chances with the man advantage.

