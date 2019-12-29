 Skip to main content

Hockey

Alexis Lafreniere will miss Canada’s next world juniors game, but a later return not ruled out

Joshua Clipperton
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic
The Canadian Press
Canada's Alexis Lafreniere is upended by Russia's Yegor Zamula during a game at the World Junior Hockey Championship on Dec. 28, 2019 in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Alexis Lafreniere’s knee injury will keep him out of Canada’s next game at the world junior hockey championship, but the star winger hasn’t been ruled out for the rest of the tournament.

The 18-year-old was helped off the ice early in the second period of his team’s embarrassing 6-0 loss to Russia on Saturday after twisting his left knee on an awkward fall.

Canadian assistant coach Andre Tourigny said Sunday an MRI done on the joint revealed no fracture or structural damage to ligaments.

Lafreniere has been ruled out of Canada’s game against Germany on Monday, but he could return later on in the under-20 event.

The reigning CHL Player of the Year and projected No. 1 pick at the 2020 NHL draft, Lafreniere scored the winning goal and added three assists in Canada’s 6-4 victory over the United States on Boxing Day.

He has 23 goals and 70 points in 32 games this season with the QMJHL’s Rimouski Oceanic.

The Canadians, who sit with one win and one loss in a congested Group B at the world juniors, play host Czech Republic on Tuesday before the medal round starts Thursday.

