Hockey

All-female crew to work NHL game between Vegas Golden Knights and Calgary Flames

The Canadian Press
Cassie Campbell-Pascall and Leah Hextall will make up two-thirds of the all-female broadcast trio, along with reporter Christine Simpson, during the NHL game on March 8.

Leah Hextall

An all-female broadcast team will cover an NHL game between the Calgary Flames and Vegas Golden Knights on Sportsnet next week.

Play-by-play announcer Leah Hextall, game analyst Cassie Campbell-Pascall, and reporter Christine Simpson will work the March 8 game in Calgary to cap the broadcaster’s week of programming recognizing International Women’s Day.

Sunday’s broadcast will be produced by a female production team live from Calgary, Toronto and Salmon Arm, B.C., including Rogers Hometown Hockey executive producer Alison Redmond, game producer Maria Skinner, and director Dawn Landis.

Sportsnet’s campaign will also include features on female sports trailblazers including tennis star Billie Jean King, Toronto Raptors vice-president of basketball operations Teresa Resch and former WTA head Stacey Allaster.

“International Women’s Day is an opportunity to inspire young women and put a spotlight on what is possible, while encouraging continued conversation and action to overcome gender-based barriers for women in the workplace,” Redmond said in a release. “I’m proud to work with highly talented women, whose skill, experience and perspective allow us to deliver sports programming at its best.”

The Canadian Press

