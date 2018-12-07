 Skip to main content

Allen posts first shutout in a year as Blues blank the Jets 1-0

Allen posts first shutout in a year as Blues blank the Jets 1-0

Judy Owen
WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
Jake Allen made 26 saves to record his first shutout in a year as the St. Louis Blues defeated the Winnipeg Jets 1-0 on Friday.

Alex Steen scored for the Blues (10-13-4) during a second-period power play. The Jets only had six shots on goal in the third period.

Allen’s last shutout was a 3-0 victory over Dallas on Dec. 7, 2017. He’s 8-7-4 in 21 games this season.

Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor looks for the deflection as St. Louis Blues' Robert Bortuzzo defends in front of goaltender Jake Allen during second period NHL action in Winnipeg on Dec. 7, 2018.

JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves for Jets (17-9-2), who had a season-long four-game winning streak end.

Winnipeg was last shut out in their fourth game of the season, a 3-0 loss In Nashville on Oct. 11.

The Jets, who were starting a four-game homestand, outshot the Blues 13-9 in the scoreless first period. Winnipeg was 0 for 2 on the power play and St. Louis was 0 for 1.

Blues defenceman Robert Bertuzzo blocked a couple of hard shots by Patrik Laine during a Winnipeg power play early in the second period. Laine scored five goals in an 8-4 victory over St. Louis on Nov. 24.

With Jets defenceman Tyler Myers in the penalty box for tripping, defenceman Colton Parayko’s shot from the point was redirected in the slot by the Winnipeg-born Steen at 14:56.

The Blues outshot the Jets 13-7 in the second period.

Winnipeg had its fifth power play early in the third, but didn’t get a shot at Allen. The Blues got the period’s first shot just over six minutes in and then the Jets had another power play, but didn’t put the puck on Allen.

Winnipeg still didn’t have a shot on goal when Dmitry Kulikov’s shot hit the post with 7:10 remaining. A few seconds later, a Myers shot hit Allen.

Jets defencemen Dustin Byfuglien and Kulikov were back from injury. Byfuglien missed four games with a concussion and Kulikov sat out 12 with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Josh Morrissey (lower body) missed a second straight game.

Winnipeg hosts Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon. The Blues begin a four-game homestand Sunday against Vancouver.

