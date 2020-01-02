 Skip to main content

Hockey

Americans edge Canada 2-1 in overtime of under-18 women’s hockey final

BRATISLAVA
The Canadian Press
Kiara Zanon scored in overtime as the United States defeated Canada 2-1 in the final of the women’s under-18 hockey championship.

Zanon scored on a 2-on-0 breakaway 16 minutes 52 seconds into the extra period as she slid the puck past the glove side of Canadian goaltender Ève Gascon.

The Americans opened the scoring 14 minutes 38 seconds into the first period on a power-play goal from Abbey Murphy.

Sarah Paul responded with a power-play goal 5 minutes 38 seconds into the third.

Canada had another power-play chance late in the third when Lacey Eden was sent off for tripping, but couldn’t convert.

Gascon made 32 saves for Canada, while Skylar Vetter sopped 31 shots for the Americans.

The final was a rematch of last year’s championship game, won 3-2 by Canada.

