Calle Jarnkrok had already made a big impression during his first two days of practice with the Maple Leafs, but on Saturday night the team really got an eyeful.

The 31-year-old Swede scored both of Toronto’s goals in a 4-2 loss to the Senators at Scotiabank Arena.

In an odd day during which the team played two split-squad games, Jarnkrok and new goalie Ilya Samsonov stood out, with forwards Denis Malgin and Alex Steeves also garnering a good deal of attention.

Jarnkrok, who has played nine seasons in the NHL with Nashville, Seattle and Calgary, staked the Maple Leafs to a 2-0 lead with goals in the first and second period in the spring-training-like nightcap. Samsonov stopped all 16 shots he faced before Ottawa rallied against netminder Keith Petruzzelli.

In the first game, Steeves scored twice and Malgin once in a 4-1 victory. In that one, Erik Kallgren and Dylan Ferguson combined for 16 saves.

Signed to a four-year deal this summer worth US$8.4-million, Jarnkrok scored goals during training camp on Thursday and Friday that were so spectacular that head coach Sheldon Keefe went back to look at them on video.

“Those are elite shots,” Keefe said Saturday night.

Jarnkrok made his debut with Toronto playing on the first line in Game 2 with Auston Matthews and Michael Bunting. Over the course of his career he has played centre and both wings and has twice had 16-goal seasons.

“He is a guy I am really excited about,” Keefe said. “I was excited about him in the off-season and in the early going here he is showing all of the things that I have come to respect from watching him elsewhere.

“He is an incredibly well-rounded player.”

Said Bunting, “He is a shooter, and very smart. He is a great addition to our team.”

As a veteran, Jarnkrok did not make a big deal out of his first preseason game.

“It’s always good to put the puck in the net, but those guys made it easy,” he said of Matthews and Bunting. They are both great players. I am just trying to keep up with them and benefit from them.”

Samsonov, a baby-faced 25-year-old signed for one year in the off-season, is expected to compete for the starting job in net with veteran Matt Murray.

The latter, obtained in a trade with Ottawa, will make his debut at home on Wednesday in a practice game against Montreal.

“I was nervous in my first game with the group as a new player on the team,” Samsonov said. “I feel great, better every day.

“Right now I am a bit tired but good.”

Malgin, an 25-year-old from Switzerland, played right wing in the opening game on the second line with William Nylander and Pontus Holmberg.

His goal came on a two-on-one after a fine pass from Nylander. He had played 145 games in the NHL in three seasons with Florida and Toronto but spent the past two years in his home country.

“He is a highly skilled guy that makes plays and can make a difference offensively,” Keefe said of Malgin. “I thought he was good in the first two days of camp and excellent here today.

“Every time he touched the puck it seemed like something good happened. He plays with so much poise.”

Steeves, just 22, played left wing on the fourth line in Game 1 with Fraser Minten and Wayne Simmonds. He scored 23 goals with the AHL Marlies last season after playing collegiately at Notre Dame.

“He is just a young guy but very impressive,” Keefe said. “He had really strong moments in the game. We have a real nice prospect there.”

A number of other new forwards, including Zach Aston-Reese, Nicolas Aubé-Kubel and Adam Gaudette, will battle for roster positions, which could imperil Simmonds and fellow veteran Kyle Clifford.

“All I can do is control what I can control,” said Simmonds, 34, who contributed an assist. “I am just going to go out there and work my butt off every shift.

“You always push each other to be better. First and foremost, we all want the best for the team.”

Keefe said Simmonds looks more comfortable in his second season as a role player.

“He has a real clear understanding not just about his situation but what we are really looking for from him,” Keefe said. “He knows where he is at in his career.”