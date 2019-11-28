 Skip to main content

Hockey

Andersen boards up net as Maple Leafs blank Red Wings 6-0

DETROIT
The Associated Press
Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares avoid the stick of Detroit Red Wings defenceman Dennis Cholowski. The Leafs beat the Wings 6-0 on Nov. 27, 2019.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Andreas Johnsson had two goals and an assist, and the Toronto Maple Leafs routed the skidding Detroit Red Wings 6-0 on Wednesday night for their third straight win under new coach Sheldon Keefe.

Frederik Andersen made 25 saves for his 17th career shutout.

Tyson Barrie and William Nylander each had a goal and an assist. John Tavares and Travis Dermott also scored, and Ilya Mikheyev and Morgan Rielly added two assists apiece.

Detroit has lost seven straight (0-5-2) and was shut out for the second consecutive game. The Red Wings have not scored in 156:28 and have allowed 13 straight goals since Taro Hirose scored 3:32 into the second period Saturday in a 5-1 loss to New Jersey.

Jimmy Howard made eight saves for Detroit before limping off the ice with trainer Piet Van Zant after Tavares’ goal halfway through the first period that made it 3-0. Backup goalie Jonathan Bernier was not on the bench because he was ill, but took over for Howard after a delay that lasted more than five minutes. Bernier finished with 40 saves.

The Maple Leafs led 2-0 before the game was three minutes old.

Dermott opened the scoring at 1:04 with his second goal and Barrie got his third — all in the past three games — at 2:24. Tavares made it 3-0 at 9:48 with his seventh goal.

Nylander and Johnsson scored early in the second. Johnsson added his seventh, on a power play, at 7:07 of the period.

NOTES

Toronto C Alexander Kerfoot served the first of his two-game suspension for a hit Saturday on Colorado D Erik Johnson. ... Detroit RW Anthony Mantha will miss at least two weeks with a lower-body injury sustained Saturday. ... The 26 shots allowed by the Red Wings in the second period were a season high. The previous Maple Leafs coach to win his first three games was Pat Quinn in 1998-99.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: At the Buffalo Sabres on Friday.

Red Wings: At the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday.

