Josh Anderson of the Montreal Canadiens celebrates his goal during the third period against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Centre Bell on October 12, 2022 in Montreal.MINAS PANAGIOTAKIS/Getty Images

On Wednesday morning, hockey fans milled about the square on the east side of the Bell Centre where bronze statues of Guy Lafleur, Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Howie Morenz preside.

During pregame skates, players circled the ice beneath Montreal’s 24 Stanley Cup banners and retired jerseys that date back to 1937.

“I love being here,” Sheldon Keefe, the Toronto head coach, said a few hours before more than 21,000 spectators filled the arena to cheer their lungs out and vent their spleens. “The energy inside this building creates a special atmosphere.

“If you are going to have an opening night, this is the place to be.”

The Maple Leafs and Canadiens began the 2022-23 campaign by renewing hostilities for the 841st time in a rivalry that began Dec. 26, 1917. It was the 20th occasion in which they met in a season-opener – more than any other two opponents in the league.

Together, the long-time adversaries put on a thrilling, worthy show. There was a long review after Toronto’s goalie Matt Murray barely denied Kirby Dach on a wrap-around late in the second period. A penalty shot by the Maple Leafs’ Alexander Kerfoot was deftly blockered aside by Montreal net minder Jake Allen only 10 seconds later. There were end-to-end rushes, thunderous hits and numerous power-play opportunities if not any goals. Combined, they went 0-for-9 with a man advantage.

In the end, it was Montreal that triumphed 4-3 on a goal with 19 seconds remaining by Josh Anderson. The fast and furious finish -- there were three goals in the last 2 minutes and 30 seconds -- had fans on their feet and, in the end, singing.

Toronto now returns home to meet Washington on Thursday. Alex Ovechkin and Co. will also be playing the second night of a back to back after a 5-2 defeat in Boston on Wednesday.

Cole Caufield scored twice for the Canadiens and Sean Monahan had the other. Toronto’s goals came from Michael Bunting, Denis Malgin and William Nylander, the latter that tied the game at 3-3 with 1:50 remaining.

“There wasn’t anything wrong with our effort,” Keefe said afterward. “We were just not good enough. We deserved to lose.

“We should have gotten it to overtime at the very least.”

In this game, Allen was the biggest star -- stopping 29 of 32 shots. Murray started well but faded in his Toronto debut. The 28-year-old obtained in a trade with Ottawa had 19 saves on 23 attempts.

“We hung him out to dry,” Keefe said. “The Canadiens are one of the very best teams in the league on rushes. We talked about it this morning.”

Ilya Samsonov will get the start against Washington with Murray expected to start at Scotiabank Arena against the Senators on Saturday..

The night marked a moment of note for Nick Suzuki. It was the first time the 23-year-old centre served as Montreal’s captain during a regular-season contest. He is an anglophone and it’s a rare honour for one to wear the ‘C’ in Quebec.

He had two assists in the win.

The crowd bathed Suzuki in applause during pre-game introductions, but the biggest ovation was reserved for the injured goalie Carey Price. The roof was nearly blown off as the 35-year-old walked down a tunnel, backlit by lights and surrounded by puffs of smoke, looking a bit like the Marlboro Man.

He missed most of last season while receiving treatment for addiction and is on long-term injured reserve now due to a knee injury. Price doffed his hat and tapped at his chest near his heart as the audience chanted his name.

It was a coming-out party as well for Montreal’s 18-year-old Juraj Slafkovsky. In June, the 238-pound left wing was the first player chosen in the 2022 draft.

No Slovakian had ever been picked so high.

“It feels like a dream to be picked first by Montreal and then play Toronto on the first night,” said Slafkovsky, who was selected the most valuable player during the 2022 Winter Olympics. “I am just happy I am a part of it and am looking forward to it.”

There is no better place than Montreal for Canada’s most historical franchises to kick-start the NHL season. There is an electricity in the air here, like opening day at Fenway Park between the Red Sox and the Yankees.

One team – Toronto – holds more promise than the other. But the Canadiens’ rabid followers would rather be caught dead than to begrudge the Maple Leafs even a whisker of superiority. And they didn’t have to on Day 1.

“They love their team and don’t like ours a lot,” Mitch Marner, the Robin to Auston Matthews’s Batman in Toronto’s lineup, said. “It is a loud building. It’s always a lot of fun.”

The Maple Leafs are coming off a year where they set franchise records with 115 points and 54 wins during the regular season. Eleven players registered career bests in various categories, including a club-record 60 goals by Matthews.

After that they were eliminated by the Tampa Bay Lightning in seven games in the first round of the playoffs.

“Every year is a clean slate,” Matthews said. “We are really excited about getting started again. We all feel ready.”

The Canadiens plumbed the NHL’s depths last year. That didn’t matter on opening night. They won one more faceoff than the Maple Leafs. They blocked more shots. They had just as many hits. They ground out a victory and the Bell Centre was full.

Fans booed Matthews when he left the ice before the game and after that they jeered him every time he touched the puck.

They cheered as Malgin was rocked by a hard hit along the boards. They erupted when Caufield tied the game 1-1 on a 2-on-1 37 seconds into the second period.

“Growing up in Toronto I know the rivalry and to be part of it is really cool,” Bunting, who led all NHL rookies last year with 63 points and tied for second with 23 goals, said. “The fans are really passionate. There is a lot of history here.”