Calle Andersson scored with 3:45 left in regulation to lift HC Davos to a 4-3 win over Canada on Thursday at the Spengler Cup.

The host team scored three unanswered goals in the third period. Michael Fora scored at 1:23 to cut Canada’s lead to 3-2 and Andres Ambuhl tied the game at 10:02.

Josh Jooris opened the scoring for Canada at 4:48 of the opening stanza. Henrik Haapala pulled Davos (2-0) even at 10:54 of the second period.

Michael Joly restored Canada’s lead at 17:22 and John Quenneville added another goal 99 seconds later.

Canada opened its round-robin schedule Tuesday with a 4-0 round-robin win over Frolunda HC.

Play continues through Sunday.

The Spengler Cup is an annual club hockey tournament among European teams and a squad of Canadian professionals.

Canada lost in the quarterfinals of the invitational event last year.