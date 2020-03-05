 Skip to main content

Hockey

Andrei Vasilevskiy stops 32 shots, Lightning beat Canadiens 4-0

Erik Erlendsson
Tampa, Fla.
The Associated Press
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) after the Lightning defeated the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Tampa, Fla.

Chris O'Meara/The Associated Press

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves, Victor Hedman scored twice and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 Thursday night.

Vasilevskiy completed his 21st career shutout to help Tampa Bay win for the second time in five games. Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assist, and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning.

Carey Price finished with 19 saves for Montreal, which was shut out for the first time this season.

Hedman opened the scoring with his 10th of the season 49 seconds into the game with a slap shot from the centre point. Hedman reached the 10-goal mark for the seventh consecutive season, joining Nashville’s Roman Josi and San Jose’s Brent Burns as the only active defencemen with 10-or-more goals seven straight seasons.

Vasilevskiy stopped Joel Armia’s power-play breakaway at 5:22 to keep Tampa Bay in front.

Killorn got his 25th goal at 12:40, finishing a 2-on-1 chance started by Anthony Cirelli, who swiped the puck away from a pinching Jeff Petry to spring the odd-man rush.

Kucherov made it 3-0 with 1:05 left in the third, cutting down the slot to direct in a pass from Pat Maroon from along the left boards.

Hedman added his second goal on the power play with 1:03 left.

NOTES: Montreal leading scorer Tomas Tatar flew back to Montreal for further testing on an undisclosed upper-body injury that occurred Tuesday against the New York Islanders. … Montreal C Lukas Vejdemo was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis. … Canadiens’ RW Brendan Gallagher missed the morning skate with flu-like symptoms and did not play. … Lightning D Ryan McDonagh, out since Feb. 6 with a foot injury, could return by the weekend, according to coach Jon Cooper. … Tampa Bay D Kevin Shattenkirk recorded his 300th career assist.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: At the Florida Panthers on Saturday.

Lightning: At the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

