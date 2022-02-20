Montreal Canadiens goaltender Andrew Hammond (37) makes a save against New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) during the shootout at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. on Feb. 20, 2022.Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Andrew Hammond made 30 saves and stopped two of three shootout attempts, leading the Montreal Canadiens to a 3-2 win against the New York Islanders on Sunday.

It was Hammond’s first regular-season start since March 28, 2018, and first NHL win since April 9, 2016, when he backstopped the Ottawa Senators to a 6-1 win against the Boston Bruins.

Cole Caufield and Rem Pitlick scored in the shootout and Montreal won its second straight game and first in regulation with Martin St. Louis behind the bench. Jeff Petry and Josh Anderson also scored for the Canadiens.

Kyle Palmieri and Brock Nelson scored for New York and Ilya Sorokin made 25 saves.

Caufield answered Anthony Beauvillier’s successful shootout manoeuvre with a five-hole attempt in the first round and Pitlick converted a nifty backhand, forehand combination to push Montreal past New York.

Nelson tied the game 2-2 late in the third period. Kieffer Bellows tipped the puck and allowed Nelson to get behind the Canadiens defence and send a wrist shot through Hammond’s legs at 17:03. Sebastian Aho also assisted on the equalizer.

Anderson gave Montreal a 2-1 lead after he fired a wrist shot over the blocker of Sorokin at 18:49 of the second period. It was the second straight game where Sorokin was beat from a sharp angle on the short side. Nick Suzuki and Caufield assisted on the goal.

The Islanders goalie made a timely left pad save on Caufield after a turnover midway through the third period to keep the deficit at one, which gave New York an opportunity to tie the game.

Petry opened the scoring at 9:01 of the first period. The veteran defenceman took advantage of traffic at the top of the crease and his shot from the point trickled through the legs of Sorokin to give Montreal a 1-0 advantage. Brett Kulak and Ryan Poehling assisted.

Palmieri scored his fourth of the season to even the score at 1-1 early in the second period. Josh Bailey set up Zach Parise in front for a deflection opportunity with a no-look pass from the half wall and Palmieri buried the rebound on a backhand at 1:29.