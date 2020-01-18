 Skip to main content

Hockey

Anthony Cirelli scores first career hat trick, Lightning beat Jets 7-1

Judy Owen
Winnipeg
The Canadian Press
Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) scores on Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) in the first period at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg on Jan. 17, 2020.

James Carey Lauder/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Anthony Cirelli scored his first career hat trick and Nikita Kucherov added a pair of goals as the Tampa Bay Lightning routed the Winnipeg Jets 7-1 on Friday.

Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 30 saves to record his 10th straight victory, matching the longest win streak of his NHL career. He had 10 consecutive wins from Feb. 9 to March 5, 2019.

Carter Verhaeghe and Alex Killorn also had goals for Tampa Bay (29-15-4), which was coming off a 3-2 loss to Minnesota on Thursday night. Ondrej Palat picked up three assists and Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point each contributed a pair.

Cirelli, in his third NHL season, scored twice in the first period against goalie Connor Hellebuyck and his third goal went by Laurent Brossoit to make it 6-1 at 7:48 of the third. Cirelli had lost control of the puck, but regained it and took a shot that went in off the stick of Jets defenceman Dmitry Kulikov.

Jack Roslovic scored for the Jets (25-19-4), who ended a three-game homestand going 1-2-0. They are 3-3-0 in their past six games.

Hellebuyck was pulled midway through the second period after allowing five goals on 12 shots. Brossoit replaced him and made 12 saves.

After having a 10-game win streak end, the Lightning are 2-2-0 in their last four games. Kucherov has five goals in his past three games.

Tampa Bay led 3-0 after seven shots on goal in the first period. Winnipeg had five shots.

It opened with Palat passing back to a trailing Cirelli, and he slapped the puck by Hellebuyck at 9:27 of the first.

A shot by Jets leading-scorer Kyle Connor hit a goal post minutes later.

Kucherov and Stamkos paired up and went in alone on Hellebuyck, with Kucherov recording his 21st goal of the season at 12:21.

Palat fed Cirelli again and he sent a backhand by Hellebuyck at 19:07.

Kucherov scored his 22nd of the season at 7:21 of the second and Verhaeghe made it 5-0 at 11:10, sending Hellebuyck to the bench.

Roslovic put one past Vasilevskiy after Mathieu Perreault intercepted a Tampa Bay pass near the front of the net and fed him for a quick shot at 11:44.

Winnipeg was outshooting the visitors 23-16 after the middle period.

After Cirelli’s third goal, Killorn made it 7-1 at 10:45.

A goal by Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers with 3:20 left was disallowed for goaltender interference by Nicholas Shore.

Winnipeg travels to Chicago for a game Sunday. Tampa Bay begins its all-star break and doesn’t play again until Jan. 27 in Dallas.

