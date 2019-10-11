 Skip to main content

Hockey

Anthony Mantha leads Red Wings past Canadiens to spoil Montreal’s home opener

Montreal
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Montreal Canadiens' Max Domi (13) scores against Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier as Canadiens' Tomas Tatar looks for a rebound during second period NHL hockey action in Montreal, on Oct. 10, 2019.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Anthony Mantha’s sixth goal of the season gave the Detroit Red Wings a 4-2 victory over the Canadiens on Thursday night, spoiling Montreal’s home opener.

Darren Helm, Tyler Bertuzzi and Luke Glendening, into the empty net, also scored for the Red Wings (3-1-0), who snapped a nine-game losing streak against Montreal.

Defenceman Danny Dekeyser had two assists while Jonathan Bernier made 33 saves on 35 shots.

Story continues below advertisement

Joel Armia and Max Domi scored for the Canadiens (1-1-2), who were playing the second game of a back-to-back after a 5-4 overtime loss in Buffalo. Carey Price was back in net and stopped 30 of 33 shots.

Detroit had not won in regulation time in Montreal since 2007.

With the score tied 2-2 in the second period, 2013 first-round draft pick Mantha scored the winner on the power play at 15:38. Continuing his red-hot start to the season, the Longueuil, Que., native beat an unscreened Price top corner with a one-timer.

Helm nearly doubled Detroit’s lead with three minutes left in the game but Price stopped him on the breakaway. Glendening put the game to bed with an empty-netter with 58 seconds to play.

Following a lengthy pre-game ceremony, Helm quieted the Bell Centre crowd with his first of the season at 13:33 of the opening frame. After Price misplayed the puck behind his net, Helm scored on a rebound to give Detroit the lead.

