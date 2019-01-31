Antoine Vermette retires after 14 NHL seasons

Antoine Vermette has retired from the NHL after 14 seasons.
The 36-year-old made the announcement through the NHL Players’ Association on Thursday.
Vermette scored 228 goals and registered 287 assists for 515 points in 1,046 regular-season games with the Ottawa Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets, Phoenix/Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks and Anaheim Ducks.
The native of St. Agapit, Que., added 14 goals and 14 assists in 97 playoff contests.
Selected 55th overall by Ottawa in the 2000 NHL draft, Vermette won the Stanley Cup with Chicago in 2015, scoring three game-winning goals for the Blackhawks that spring.
The dependable two-way centre retires with the 14th-most faceoff wins in NHL history at 8,948 and a 56.6 per cent success rate.
Vermette was traded by the Senators to the Blue Jackets in 2009, and would put up career-highs in goals (27), assists (38) and points (65) the following season.
He became the 313th skater in league history to play 1,000 games on Nov. 15, 2017, with Anaheim.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.