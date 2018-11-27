 Skip to main content

Hockey Ashton-Reese completes third-period rally as Penguins down Jets

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Ashton-Reese completes third-period rally as Penguins down Jets

Scott Edmonds
WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Pittsburgh Penguins' Brian Dumoulin, Zach Aston-Reese and Phil Kessel celebrate after Aston-Reese scored against the Winnipeg Jets during the third period of a game, in Winnipeg, on Nov. 27, 2018.

Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press

Zach Aston-Reese capped off a third-period rally as the Pittsburgh Penguins downed the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Sidney Crosby, Riley Sheahan and Derek Grant also scored for the Penguins (10-8-5).

Mark Scheifele scored twice for the Jets (13-8-2) and Brandon Tanev had another.

Story continues below advertisement

Tanev got things started for the Jets at 7:01 with his fourth goal of the season, coming on a short-handed breakaway with a wraparound that beat Casey DeSmith.

Crosby tied it up at the 18:13 mark of the first period with a slick up-close backhander that fooled Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck. It was Crosby’s 10th goal this season.

Scheifele put the Jets back in the lead just 39 seconds into the second period on a feed from captain Blake Wheeler.

But that only lasted until Sheahan got credit for poking a loose puck over the line, after Hellebuyck failed to corral it at 4:40.

Wheeler also set up Scheifele’s second goal of the night and 13th of the season, that rocketed past DeSmith before he had much time to react at 16:00.

Grant evened things up once more for the Penguins at 5:08 of the third with his first goal of the season that found the five-hole.

Phil Kessel then set up Aston-Reese for his second goal of the season with a perfect pass to the front of the net at 14:48.

Story continues below advertisement

DeSmith has been thrust into the starter’s job for the Penguins as Stanley-Cup winning netminder Matt Murray is sidelined with a lower-body injury, after time off due to a concussion earlier this season.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019