Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews gets taken to the ice by Carolina Hurricanes right wing Nino Niederreiter during third period NHL action in Toronto, on Feb. 7, 2022.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

The Maple Leafs breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday when Auston Matthews showed up at the team’s practice facility in the morning without exhibiting symptoms of a serious head injury.

Toronto’s star centre and leading scorer fell awkwardly and then was struck on the head by an opponent’s knee in the final minute of regulation time on Monday night during a game against the Carolina Hurricanes at Scotiabank Arena.

Afterward, Matthews knelt on the ice for a while trying to gather himself and then looked uncomfortable as he skated off and went directly to Toronto’s dressing quarters.

Matthews did not return to the game, which was won in overtime by the Maple Leafs, 4-3.

“There was a pretty good sense, not right away necessarily but by the time he left the arena [Monday night] that it was not going to be a head injury,” head coach Sheldon Keefe said after practice at the Ford Performance Centre in Toronto’s west end. “He came in today feeling good, so that is a very good sign.

“With the nature of the hit he took, we are going to continue to be cautious and make sure nothing else pops up.”

Matthews, who is third in the NHL in scoring behind Chris Kreider of the New York Rangers and Leon Draisaitl of Edmonton, did not participate in any drills. Keefe said it is too early to say if he can practise on Wednesday before the Maple Leafs set off on a three-game trip.

Defenceman Jake Muzzin will likely play on Thursday in Calgary after being sidelined for seven games with a concussion. Muzzin did not initially realize he had a head injury until two days after he took a hard hit against the St. Louis Blues on Jan. 15.

That may be one of the reasons Toronto is being extra cautious with Matthews. After a match-up against the Flames, the team will play in Vancouver on Saturday and in Seattle on Monday.

“He is a big part of our team,” Mitch Marner said of Matthews after the Maple Leafs rallied to beat Carolina. “He does a lot for us. It is unfortunate. Hopefully all is well with him.”

Marner scored the tying goal late in the third period and the winner in overtime. He has now scored in a career-high eight consecutive games, during which he has posted 10 goals and 19 points. Matthews scored Toronto’s first two goals on Monday and has six in the past three games.

The team heads west with a 30-10-3 record and in third place in the NHL’s Atlantic Division. Florida and Tampa Bay hold down the top two positions but the Maple Leafs have played four and three fewer games than each of them, respectively.

Jack Campbell will start in the Maple Leafs’ net against Calgary. He flew back from Las Vegas on Sunday, where he had played in the NHL all-star game the preceding day and sat out on Monday night. Petr Mrazek held the fort in his place, turning back 28 shots in his fifth successive win.

Campbell is 21-6-3 with a .925 save percentage in his first full year as a starter. The 30-year-old was thrilled to be selected to the Atlantic Division squad in the all-star game.

“It was a great experience and I had a lot of fun,” Campbell said. “It is just an honour to be there. My family thoroughly enjoyed it and I can’t thank my teammates enough for getting me there. It was great.”

Campbell, who grew up just across the border from Canada in Port Huron, Mich., is girding himself for a long second half of the season.

“From being at the all-star game I think it got me more excited for the second half,” Campbell said. “It inspires me to be even better. It motivates me.”

Before he came to the Maple Leafs in a trade in early 2020, Campbell had won 20 games in parts of five seasons with Dallas and Los Angeles. He has won 41 since and already has a career-high 21 right now.

“We are doing really well this year but we have huge goals and expectations we are working towards,” Campbell said.